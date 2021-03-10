1 taken to the hospital after vehicle crashes over embankment in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Westlake Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash in the 1800 block of Westlake Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ATCEMS, the vehicle crashed 200 feet down over an embankment, landing in several feet of water. Crews were able to rescue the victim, who was declared trauma alert.

The patient was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, ATCEMS said, with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in at about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. A tow truck is en route to get the car out of the embankment.

Drivers should avoid the area.