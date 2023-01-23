AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash on I-35 southbound near 51st Street caused traffic delays for Monday morning commuters.

At least three cars were involved. They were cleared from the scene around 7:30 a.m., but there were still major delays in the area.

Two lanes were blocked on the interstate while crews worked to clear the crash.

There may be delays on southbound MoPac because of commuters taking a route alternate to the interstate.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Crash at RM 620

There was another crash on I-35 southbound Monday morning. It was near RM 620.

The right lane of I-35 was blocked due to this crash.

This is a developing story.