Austin BCycle is now ‘MetroBike’ after new partnership with Capital Metro

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Electric bike rental company Austin BCycle is rebranding as MetroBike under a new partnership between the City of Austin and Capital Metro, according to a press release sent Thursday.

The rebranding will integrate the Austin BCycle app with the current CapMetro app to improve transit and aid the sustainability and affordability-based Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, the press release said. Improvements will include increasing the number of bikes and stations as well as making the bikes fully electric.

“We’ve taken many steps this year to create a better active transportation network in the city – from implementing protected bike lanes on Webberville Road to expanding bike and scooter parking downtown,” said Austin Transportation director Rob Spillar in the press release. “The MetroBike expanded fleet and options improve mobility for all.”

Bike usage has increased with the pandemic and even more so with electric bikes, according to the press release. Over 200 electric bikes are currently being loaned to Austin to demonstrate the increased need for them.

Downtown Austin business leaders have said improved transit plans like Project Connect and its underground subways are essential, as there are nearly 100,000 workers who commute through the area every day as of earlier this month.