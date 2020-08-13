Traffic Alert: Lanes reopened on I-35 at FM 1431

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of Interstate 35 at FM 1431 have reopened Wednesday night, according to Round Rock police.

The north and southbound lanes of the highway were closed Wednesday evening due to a police incident, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

All lanes on IH-35 and Fm 1431 have reopened. — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) August 13, 2020

RRPD says the FM 1431 overpass was also shut down in both directions. The call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

There is no danger to the public. No further information on the incident was released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.