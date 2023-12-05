AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Interstate 35 southbound and said another vehicle may have crashed into the one on fire, according to posts from the department.

AFD said in social media post at 1:10 p.m. it was responding to the the vehicle fire in the 6200 block of South I-35 proper, which is between East Stassney Lane and East William Cannon Drive.

In an update, AFD said the vehicle on fire “appears to have now been hit by another vehicle.”

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.