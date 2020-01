AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department reported a vehicle fire on MoPac southbound near the William Cannon exit Wednesday afternoon, which cut traffic down to one lane in the area.

APD posted a tweet 2:05 p.m. that said the call came in around 1:45 p.m.

APD is on scene of a vehicle fire on southbound Mopac Expressway. The call came in at approximately 1:45. Traffic is down to one lane at William Cannon as we continue working to clear the roadway. Expect delays. Incident 200290936. #atxtraffic — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 29, 2020

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible.