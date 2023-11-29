AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and William Cannon Drive caused traffic issues Wednesday morning.

The traffic signal at the intersection began flashing red in all directions due to the crash, according to a social media post from the Oak Hill Parkway community.

All drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Plan accordingly if you drive in from Dripping Springs, or through the Oak Hill Parkway construction near the Y at Oak Hill.

It’s not clear if there were any injuries due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.