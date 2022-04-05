CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Significant traffic delays are expected on Bagdad Road in Cedar Park Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Bagdad Road is closed to thru traffic between New Hope Drive and Whitestone Boulevard (RM 1431) after a private dump truck hit the traffic signals at the intersection of Bagdad Road and Whitestone Boulevard Tuesday, the City of Cedar Park said.

Additionally, Whitestone Boulevard at Bagdad Road is open to thru traffic only (no turns) with possible lane closures, the City said.

City crews and police officers will be working in the area to remove and replace the traffic signals. If possible, you should find an alternate route, the City said.

What if you live or go to school near Bagdad Road?

Residents of Carriage Hills, Silverstone and Cedar Grove subdivisions will be allowed to take Bagdad Road for access to the neighborhood. School bus drivers for those subdivisions will also be allowed access, the City said.

Leander High School students and parents who travel south on Bagdad Road (toward Cedar Park) should find an alternate route – except for students living in the Carriage Hills, Silverstone and Cedar Grove subdivisions.

Parents and guardians of Giddens Elementary students should use New Hope Drive. Parents of Running Brushy Middle School and CC Mason Elementary should expect delays in the area.