TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes on SH 130 near Cameron Road closed over the weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All southbound lanes of State Highway 130 near Cameron Road in eastern Travis County will be closed Friday night to Monday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation says.

Crews will install and test toll equipment during the closure, which begins at 9 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is north of Cameron Road, and drivers will be detoured off the mainlanes and through the toll gantry to get back on SH 130 at the next ramp, TxDOT says.

Road signs are up to alert drivers of the closure, and TxDOT asks that drivers use extra caution going through the area to keep crews safe.