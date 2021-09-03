Traffic Alert: SH 71 in Oak Hill blocked in both directions due to low hanging power lines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power lines are blocking State Highway 71 in southwest Austin, closing the highway in both directions, the Austin Fire Department reported mid-day Friday.
A tweet by AFD at 12:47 p.m. showed a picture of lines dangling very close to the pavement across the busy stretch of road west of the “Y” intersection with U.S. Highway 290 in the Oak Hill neighborhood.
Austin Energy said an 18-wheeler with a large load pulled the lines down and they have crews fixing them now.
In the meantime, they ask that everyone avoid the area.