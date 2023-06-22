Road conditions at US 183 frontage road just south of 51st Street (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews began working to repair a damaged roadway off US 183 Tuesday, according to officials with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

CTRMA said there were pavement issues but could not provide any information on the cause of the damage.

“Once the repairs are complete, we’ll do some assessments and make some determinations on potential causes,” CTRMA said.

Road conditions at US 183 frontage road just south of 51st Street (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Road conditions at US 183 frontage road just south of 51st Street (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Road conditions at US 183 frontage road just south of 51st Street (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Road conditions at US 183 frontage road just south of 51st Street (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Officials said the plan was to repair the concrete on one side first, which would close two lanes of the four, and then switch to repairing the other side.

“Our primary focus is getting the repair completed and the road back open fully as quickly and safely as possible,” CTRMA said.

A CTRMA spokesperson said the repairs were estimated to take two to three days to complete.

The mobility authority said the concrete would take a day to cure before traffic could begin using the road again.

Finishing work for the roadway should be expected after the Fourth of July holiday, weather permitting.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it also sent crews to assess and help repair the damaged roadway.