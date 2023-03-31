Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 31, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation said Wednesday it would close parts of Interstate 35 at Williams Drive in Williamson County for a demolition project beginning Friday evening.

TxDOT said the closure would impact the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes on alternating nights to demolish and remove the existing U-turn bridge at Williams Drive.

According to officials, the closure for the northbound lanes between SH 29 and Lakeway Drive would begin Friday at 9 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. Saturday, and the closure for the southbound lanes would be Saturday from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. Sunday.

TxDOT said Friday’s traffic would detour to the frontage road at the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes north of Northwest Boulevard, and the southbound I-35 mainlanes would be reduced to two lanes.

For Saturday, traffic would use the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes at the SH 29 entrance ramp, and the northbound I-35 mainlanes would be reduced to two lanes, according to officials.

TxDOT said the Williams Drive bridge would also be closed during the demolition.

Officials said eastbound traffic would detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive, and westbound traffic would detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road before turning left at the signalized intersection at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive.

“Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks the traveling public to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone,” TxDOT said.