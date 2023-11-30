HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At least 11 people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision in Hays County Thursday morning, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders said the collision occurred off Highway 290 in Drippings Springs near Headwaters Boulevard.

“All eastbound lanes are shut down and only one lane open westbound,” Hays County officials said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m., and it involved six vehicles.

Texas DPS said it would take over as the lead investigator for the incident.

Due to the collision, officials asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.