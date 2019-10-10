TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound SH 130 shut down after fatal crash at Pecan Street in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Northbound State Highway 130 is shut down after a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon near Pecan Street in Pflugerville.

According to Pflugerville police, a vehicle was traveling west on Pecan Street around 3:11 p.m. when it struck the protective barrier on a bridge. Pflugerville Police Department says the driver was ejected from the vehicle and fell onto the northbound lanes of 130.

The driver was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m.

Police say SH 130 will be shut down until further notice.