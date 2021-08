An 18-wheeler was involved in a crash Monday on I-35, and northbound lanes near SH 45 in Round Rock are closed as of 1:25 p.m. (Round Rock police photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — All northbound lanes on Interstate 35 near State Highway 45 in Round Rock are reopened after a Monday afternoon crash involving an 18-wheeler, Round Rock police said.

All of Northbound IH-35 near SH-45 has shut down due to a rollover wreck. Expect delays. TIME: 1:25pm pic.twitter.com/q2u5yrVq5f — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) August 30, 2021

RRPD tweeted a picture of an 18-wheeler on its side and some other cars next to the Hesters Crossing/McNeil Road exit (251) on I-35. RRPD said the wreck was reported at 1:25 p.m.

RRPD reported the roadway was reopened around 2:32 p.m.