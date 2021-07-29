Traffic Alert: I-35 NB closed in north Austin after crash involving 18-wheeler

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound Interstate 35 is closed Thursday morning in far north Austin for a crash that Austin police says involves at least one 18-wheeler.

The freeway is closed near the Grand Avenue Parkway exit, which is almost in Pflugerville. It’s also a construction area. There’s already a big traffic backup, so avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

A crash involving an 18-wheeler closed I-35 northbound near Grand Avenue Parkway on Thursday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD said they don’t know when the crash will be cleared and one person was taken to the hospital.

We are working to get more information on the crash, and we will update this story once we do.