A semi-truck crashed on I-35 Tuesday morning, and as a result, northbound lanes were closed at Old Settlers Blvd in Round Rock near the crash scene. (Round Rock Police photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An overturned truck Tuesday morning has northbound Interstate 35 closed at Old Settlers Boulevard in Round Rock.

TxDOT says traffic is being detoured to the frontage road, and Round Rock Police says the freeway will be closed for “some time.”

Expect delays if you’re traveling in the area, and if possible, avoid the area all together until crews get the crash cleared.

Here’s a live look at the scene from a TxDOT camera:

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-35 closed at FM 3406-Old Settlers Blvd mm 254 in Round Rock due to overturned truck. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road. #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) January 28, 2020