Traffic alert: I-35 mainlanes to close at US 183 and Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If your normal, overnight commute involves Interstate Highway 35, find a new route Monday night with delays looming in north Austin.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a full mainlane closure on northbound I-35 between US 183 and Rundberg Lane extending late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Crews will be removing a sign bridge from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. in the area, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says the southbound I-35 mainlanes will also be reduced to two lanes.