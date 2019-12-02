Traffic alert: I-35 mainlanes to close at US 183 and Rundberg Lane

Traffic

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Austin Traffic, I-35, Interstate 35_91316

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If your normal, overnight commute involves Interstate Highway 35, find a new route Monday night with delays looming in north Austin.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a full mainlane closure on northbound I-35 between US 183 and Rundberg Lane extending late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Crews will be removing a sign bridge from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. in the area, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says the southbound I-35 mainlanes will also be reduced to two lanes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss