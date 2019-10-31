TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes on I-35 between U.S. 183 and Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple crashes along I-35 in between U.S. Highway 183 and Rundberg Lane are causing major traffic congestion on Thursday.

According to APD, there is one crash in the 8800 block of I-35 southbound — all southbound lanes are open, however.

Austin police and medics are also reporting to a multiple-vehicle collision in the 8700 block of north I-35 northbound, in addition to a secondary multiple-vehicle collision in the southbound lanes.

According to APD, there are a total of seven fire trucks and five ambulances on the scene.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

