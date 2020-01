A crash on SB MoPac at U.S. Highway 183 has all lanes blocked Monday morning. (Photo from @ImproveMoPac Twitter account)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All travel lanes of southbound MoPac Expressway at U.S. Highway 183 were blocked after a crash Monday, officials say.

As of 7:49 a.m., the crashed has cleared and lanes are open.

Debris was all over the road, officials say. The Austin Department of Transportation reported the crash via Twitter at 7:01 a.m., and crews had the crash cleared enough for traffic to start moving less than an hour later.