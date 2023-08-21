AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of Interstate 35 northbound near Highway 290 were closed due to a fatal crash early Monday morning.

I-35 northbound was shut down at exit 238B after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle in the area, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said one vehicle involved stopped and stayed at the scene but it’s unclear if that was the only vehicle involved.

The interstate is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should expect delays and choose alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.