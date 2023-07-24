Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 24, 2023

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The southbound lanes on the 183A toll reopened Monday afternoon near RM 2243 after a “major crash,” according to Cedar Park police.

At about 4 p.m., police posted on social media the road is now open, and the scene has cleared.

Earlier in the afternoon, police said they went to help Leander police with the crash just north of Crystal Falls Parkway. In an update, CPPD said one lane of northbound 183A Toll is open.

Police previously asked drivers to avoid the area with all southbound traffic shut down.