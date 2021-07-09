Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler overturned on NB Loop 360, one lane closed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler overturned on northbound Loop 360 Friday morning, and it reduced travel to one lane as the morning rush hour began in south Austin.

Around 7:20 a.m., the highway’s center lane reopened.

The truck crashed and stopped in the grass median on the northbound side of 360 approaching the MoPac Expressway ramp.

Authorities didn’t have many details other than the crash is blocking two lanes of traffic. Avoid the area if you can, and once we learn more information about the crash, we’ll update this story.

