Tolls coming to US 183 North, neighbors want to see project get done quick

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting this week and into next, drivers will begin to notice crews doing some work along a nine-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 183 between State Highway 45 North and MoPac Expressway that includes the removal of brush and more. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority Board of Directors broke ground on the project virtually in late January with a virtual “ground-building” that involved a ceremonial tree planting. The event acknowledging Round Rock Independent School District educators at five schools which are located along the 183 North Project corridor.

“This is one of those projects that have desperately been needed by the region, just for the growth that’s been occurring in the corridor, especially out towards Cedar Park, Leander and now even Liberty Hill,” said Mike Sexton, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority’s acting director of engineering.

(Source: Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority plans to add two toll lanes in each direction. The toll lanes will be built in the median of the highway. Plans also call for an additional non-toll lane along sections of 183 bringing the total to four lanes and two toll lanes in each direction on US 183 between 45 North and MoPac.

For one soon-to-be new business owner setting up shop along US 183 near Anderson Mill Road, the project is necessary.

“There is no question about whether we need it, we need it,” said Adnan Cokadar.

After facing months of supply chain issues and delays, Cokadar is finally getting ready to open his new business Cabinetto. He is looking forward to what the project will bring in terms of mobility to the area but worries about the duration of the project. CTRMA estimates it will take four and a half years to complete.

“The worst part for me when I see the project is the duration. Four years. It is too long and for nine miles, in 2022, it is absurd,” said Cokadar. “Nonsense.”

Longtime Anderson Mill neighbor and Anderson Mill Neighborhood Association President Phil Denney is concerned about what the construction phase could mean for his neighborhood.

“Our biggest concern is going to be, and it’s already a concern, but cut-through traffic through Anderson Mill neighborhood,” he said.

However, Denney agrees with Cokadar in that both men said the project is needed. Cokadar said he would like to see the project get done in two years.

“Four years, again, too bad,” he said. “It has to be increased. I mean double up to make it shorter.”

(Source: Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority)

The $612 million dollar project is expected to wrap up in early 2026. CTRMA officials said the majority of the work will take place overnight to minimize disruption to daytime traffic.

Crews will start with the removal of brush and then eventually later in the spring and into the summer, CTRMA officials said, “work will focus on the installation of high mast lighting along US 183, construction of median access points and pavement grinding on the US 183 general-purpose lanes.”

Officials added, “They will not begin earthwork for the express lanes, driveways, and sidewalks reconstruction will likely occur from mid-late summer and into 2023.”