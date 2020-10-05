3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-35 Monday morning

Austin Police investigate a multi-vehicle crash that sent three to the hospital. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took three adults to the hospital early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin.

According to ATCEMS, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Little Walnut Creek less than a mile south of Rundberg Lane.

ATCEMS says one person was stuck inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.

All three have either serious or potentially serious injuries. A KXAN photographer at the scene said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The freeway was closed for a few hours in the early hours, but reopened around 5:30 a.m.

  • Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35 early Monday morning. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)
