3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-35 Monday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took three adults to the hospital early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in north Austin.
According to ATCEMS, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Little Walnut Creek less than a mile south of Rundberg Lane.
ATCEMS says one person was stuck inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.
All three have either serious or potentially serious injuries. A KXAN photographer at the scene said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
The freeway was closed for a few hours in the early hours, but reopened around 5:30 a.m.