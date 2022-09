AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS said it got a call around 4:09 P. M. for a rollover crash between 3600 and 4525 northbound S.H. 130 resulted in injuries for 3 children and one adult.

ATCEMS said the children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center and their injuries were labeled as “potentially serious to serious,” and the adult patient was transported to Dell Seton with serious injuries.

Drivers are advised to look for alternate routes.