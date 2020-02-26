Texas Transportation Commission unveils plan to fund I-35 expansion project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The traffic in Austin is legendary, but a massive overhaul of Interstate Highway 35 may be on the horizon now that the Texas Transportation Commission is set to fully fund the multi-billion dollar project.

On Thursday, the Commission, along with the Texas Department of Transportation, will discuss a proposed plan to add $4.3 billion to an effort to add four new lanes on I-35 going through Austin.

“In recent years, I-35 through Austin has repeatedly been one of the worst chokepoints for drivers in Austin and Texas and the source for understandable frustration,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. “The I-35 Capital Express Project is a statewide strategic priority project, not just for Austin, but the State of Texas. If Austin wants to continue to be a beacon for business and a wonderful quality of life, then work on I-35 Capital Express needs to happen as soon as possible. I am delighted and honored to work with my fellow Commissioners and key transportation leaders to secure this funding for the top priority project through Austin.”

The $4.3 billion will be added to existing funding previously approved by the Commission to expand the highway. The total investment in the Capital Express Project will be $7.5 billion.

The project will add two continuous non-tolled lanes heading in both directions on I-35 between U.S. Highway 290 to State Highway 71.

The required additional money for the project would require three additional funding decisions. The first would be about $3.4 billion from discretionary funding that the Commission would have to discuss. Second, over $600 million TxDOT had previously allocated to the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization would need to be reallocated. Third, around $300 million would be considered by the Commission when it votes on the 2021 Unified Transportation Program in August.