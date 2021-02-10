Texas highways, roads get poor grades in infrastructure report card, but state is improving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas highways and roads got some of the worst grades (D+) in the new Infrastructure Report Card from Texas civil engineers. This is the first infrastructure report card since 2017, and Texas did make overall improvements, scoring high with energy infrastructure (B+).

Texas improved from an overall C- grade in 2017 to a C grade in 2021, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“The ASCE Texas Infrastructure Report Card is a critical tool as we assess our needs and measure progress in actively building Texas into a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” state Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Harris, said to ASCE, which the group released in a prepared statement Wednesday.

Here is the complete list of grades Texas received from best to worst across a dozen infrastructure categories:

B+ Energy B Solid waste B- Aviation B- Bridges B- Transit C- Drinking water C- Flood risk mitigation C- Public parks and recreation D+ Dams D+ Highways and roads D Levees D Wastewater

Energy infrastructure received the highest grade due to improvements in wind, oil and gas infrastructure, according to the ASCE. It said it enhances Texas’ “stellar reputation as a leading energy producer and provider.”

While Texas scored low marks in highways and roads, the ASCE said Texas did have well-maintained bridges and a good transit system. The ASCE found that Texas is home to the “smallest percentage (1.3%) of structurally deficient bridges in the nation.” The report also made special note of Capital Metro’s Project Connect, the $7 billion transit bond voters approved to add more light rail and rapid bus lines.

Texas also scored high marks in aviation (B-) with more than a dozen international airports, including major hubs in Dallas and Houston