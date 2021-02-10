Texas highways, roads get poor grades in infrastructure report card, but state is improving

Traffic on I-35 through downtown Austin. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas highways and roads got some of the worst grades (D+) in the new Infrastructure Report Card from Texas civil engineers. This is the first infrastructure report card since 2017, and Texas did make overall improvements, scoring high with energy infrastructure (B+).

Texas improved from an overall C- grade in 2017 to a C grade in 2021, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“The ASCE Texas Infrastructure Report Card is a critical tool as we assess our needs and measure progress in actively building Texas into a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” state Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Harris, said to ASCE, which the group released in a prepared statement Wednesday.

Here is the complete list of grades Texas received from best to worst across a dozen infrastructure categories:

B+Energy
BSolid waste
B-Aviation
B-Bridges
B-Transit
C-Drinking water
C-Flood risk mitigation
C-Public parks and recreation
D+Dams
D+Highways and roads
DLevees
DWastewater

Energy infrastructure received the highest grade due to improvements in wind, oil and gas infrastructure, according to the ASCE. It said it enhances Texas’ “stellar reputation as a leading energy producer and provider.”

While Texas scored low marks in highways and roads, the ASCE said Texas did have well-maintained bridges and a good transit system. The ASCE found that Texas is home to the “smallest percentage (1.3%) of structurally deficient bridges in the nation.” The report also made special note of Capital Metro’s Project Connect, the $7 billion transit bond voters approved to add more light rail and rapid bus lines.

Texas also scored high marks in aviation (B-) with more than a dozen international airports, including major hubs in Dallas and Houston

