Texas DPS releases names of two locals who died in Sunday crash in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released more information on the Sunday crash in east Austin which resulted in two fatalities.

According to Texas DPS, one of the vehicles was traveling southbound on Colfax Drive while another was traveling northbound. The northbound vehicle then hit the passenger side of the other.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene: 40-year-old Jose Aurelio Cabrieles, of the Austin area; and 15-year-old Jose Aurelio Cabrieles Montoya, also of the Austin area.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the other was arrested and taken to Travis County Jail.

Texas DPS says one woman in her 20s was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries, and another was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries. A child was also transported to Dell Children’s with potentially serious injuries.