Texas DPS release identities of those involved in Sunday fatal crash near Lake Travis

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information about the fatal car crash that happened around 2:07 a.m. Sunday near Lake Travis.

According to DPS, a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on RM 620 when the driver veered into southbound traffic — hitting a Chevy Malibu head-on. A Toyota Rav-4 that was traveling southbound then hit the right rear quarter of the Camry, which came to rest in the southbound lanes after the crash.

The driver of the Camry is identified by DPS as Spicewood resident Mia Caroline McKee, 24. She was transported to St. David’s Medical Center Round Rock.

The driver of the Rav-4 is identified as Elizabeth Keith Kuse, 21. She was not injured, Texas DPS says.

The driver of the Malibu is identified as Round Rock resident Kenneth Laurence Reilley, 40. He was also transported to St. David’s Medical Center Round Rock. The passenger in the Malibu, Austin resident Samuel Zahar, 53, died at 2:28 a.m. and was transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner.