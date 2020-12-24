Texas DPS increasing patrols around Christmas, New Year’s holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers out on the roads for the holidays.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said the increased patrols began Dec. 23, and they want to remind people to “celebrate the holiday season responsibly by practicing safe driving habits and obeying all traffic laws.”

Two periods, now through Dec. 26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1, will have increased patrols looking for everything from distracted driving to DWI to seat belt violations and more.

The goal of the increased patrols, DPS says, is to make the roads in Texas safer. During last year’s holiday enforcement, DPS issued more than 169,000 warnings or citations. Here’s a breakdown of the citations DPS issued, along with arrests made, during last year’s enforcement:

15,786 speeding citations

3,465 driving without insurance citations

2,105 seat belt and child seat citations

1,300 Move Over, Slow Down citations

787 DWI arrests

609 felony arrests

555 fugitive arrests

Texas DPS says if you happen to get in a non-injury wreck and your vehicle is still drivable, you need to “Steer It and Clear It,” meaning get it to the shoulder of the roadway so it’s no longer impacting traffic. The chances are a secondary wreck are much lower if you are able to clear it yourself, and on some highways, not doing so is against the law.

Also, eliminate distractions while driving, DPS says. It’s against the law to “use a portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.”