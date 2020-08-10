Teen seriously injured in I-35 crash Monday, 5 others being treated by paramedics

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they have six patients with one declared trauma alert following a crash Monday on the frontage road in the 5500 block of North Interstate 35.
ATCEMS said they took the trauma alert patient, a person in their mid-teens, to a hospital and they are evaluating the other five patients. ATCEMS said the teen has potentially serious injuries.
The 5500 block of North I-35 is near 56th Street in north Austin.
Three ambulances responded to the scene, ATCEMS said.