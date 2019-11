AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early morning commuters are experiencing heavy traffic Friday morning on Interstate Highway 35 northbound.

Austin police say an 18-wheeler is stalled in the middle lane on I-35 northbound near Slaughter Lane.

I-35 is reduced to one lane in the area. Expect heavy delays and plan your commute accordingly.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.