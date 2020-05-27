Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with deadly northwest Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Thursday, May 21, according to a press release from the Austin Police Department.

Investigators say that around 10:36 p.m. the suspect Gary Joseph Brauneis, 27 was driving a 2010 Mazda M3i north on U.S. Highway 183 service road. They said he crashed into the back of a white 2014 GMC truck that was stopped at a red light at Pond Springs Road.

According to the press rlease, the impact from the crash pushed the truck into the intersection while Brauneis’ Mazda continued northbound driving up onto the sidewalk where he hit Ginger Mattox, 30. Brauneis eventually stopped when he crashed into a nearby building, police say.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. Mattox was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

According to APD, Brauneis was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544.

Mattox’s death marks the 36th death related to a traffic crash in 2020 and the 34th deadly crash. By comparison, in 2019 at this time there were 33 traffic deaths.