AUSTIN (KXAN) — A spill on the eastbound lanes of FM 1626 west of South First Street in south Austin is causing closures and traffic in the area, Travis County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

According to TCSO, eastbound FM 1626 is closed from Ashbrook Drive to South First Street for cleanup of what is believed to be hydraulic fluid.

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

TCSO says one collision has been reported. Traffic is being rerouted.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.