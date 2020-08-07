Speed limit lowered on U.S. 290 in Travis, Hays Counties

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Effective immediately, the speed limit on parts of U.S. 290 in Travis and Hays Counties has been lowered from 60 to 55 miles per hour, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The department says the change is in place on the stretch of U.S. 290 between Oak Hill and Dripping Springs.

A recent study along that portion of the highway was the deciding factor in lowering the limit, TxDOT says.

Speed limits are determined by these engineering studies that show the safe speed of the majority of drivers on a roadway. Speed checks, crash history, turning movements and roadway conditions are also monitored.

TxDOT crews installed the new speed limit signs on Monday. The department says it’s is also studying safety improvements it could make on the same stretch of road.