Southwest Parkway improvement work resumes Monday, lane closures expected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Public Works says it will resume work on Southwest Parkway on Monday.

The city says crews will work on the road both east and west of West William Cannon Drive from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and as needed on weekends, for about three months.

While some lanes may be closed during the work, vehicles will be able to travel both directions at all times while work is occurring, the city says.

Crews will replace the pavement from West William Cannon Drive to Mission Oaks Boulevard, and the city says it will “enhance the safety and reliability of the roadway for drivers.”

That project is slated to take the entire three-month time period, while a project between West William Cannon Drive and Amarra Trail should take around three weeks, the city says. That project is a mill and overlay project, something the city calls “routine.”

The city says the mill and overlay project will make the stretch of road smoother, more durable and safer for vehicles.