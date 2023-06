AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a driver was arrested on a DWI charge after hitting an off-duty officer on U.S. 290 Wednesday night.

According to police, the crash happened on the east-bound lanes of the highway in southwest Austin near Monterey Oaks Boulevard just before 9:20 p.m.

Police said the officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer, who was providing security for TxDOT crews, works for an agency outside of Travis County, according to APD.