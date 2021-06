AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the 10400 block of south MoPac Expressway northbound in southwest Austin on Saturday afternoon.

According to ATCEMS, one person was rescued after being pinned, then taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. A child was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A third adult was involved but was not declared trauma alert.