Austin Fire responding to crash on overpass that reportedly iced over

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire said first responders were on scene of the first crash that “may be the result of icing roadway” Thursday evening in southwest Austin.

The department said on Twitter a bridge at 5200 W. Highway 290, near Monterrey Oaks, was reportedly iced over.

Sleet and freezing rain fell across Central Texas and is expected to continue late Thursday evening, according to the KXAN First Warning Weather Team.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hays, Travis and eastern counties through 6 a.m. Friday.

No other details about the crash were released.