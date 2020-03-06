Southwest Parkway road work, periodic lane closures to begin March 9

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heads up for those planning to take Southwest Parkway beginning next week — the city said it is starting work there on Monday.
While commuters will still be able to travel on the street during the work, the city says they’ll close lanes periodically between the South MoPac service road and Mission Oaks Boulevard.
The work goes from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The city says the project will take six to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting
The city says the work will provide enhanced safety and pavement quality.