Southern SH 130 toll rates increasing for first time in 4 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Toll rates for the southern part of State Highway 130 are increasing by a few cents — the first increase in four years.

The rates are increasing starting Nov. 11 on the 41-mile section between Mustang Ridge and Seguin. Driving the full length would cost about $7.48 for a standard car with an electronic toll tag, which is 9 cents more than the current rate. The cost is $29.87, or 36 cents more, for an 18-wheeler with a tag.

Those without electronic toll tags may have to pay as much as 33 cents more by mail.

While the Texas Department of Transportation owns the road, it has leased this part of it to SH 130 Concession Company for 50 years to operate and maintain.

Toll rates are based on those outlined in their Facility Concession Agreement and can be “adjusted based on the performance of the state’s economy as determined by the state’s gross domestic product per capita,” according to its website.

TxTag handles the payments and processing.

The southern part of SH 130 is the fastest highway in the nation, with a speed limit of 85 miles per hour. A KXAN investigation last November found at least 37 people have died on the 80 and 85 mph portions of SH 130 and TxDOT took advantage of a $100 million payment the private toll road company promised in exchange for an 85 mph speed limit. Another KXAN Investigation last year found the new owners of SH 130 Concession Company accused its former owners of concealing construction defects from lenders during the building of the private portion of the tollway.