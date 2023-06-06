AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers are searching for the suspected driver of a May hit-and-run in southeast Austin that left a 61-year-old woman injured.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. May 20 at the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road.

APD responded to reports of an injured person lying on the roadway in the intersection. The preliminary investigation showed a darker-colored two-door sports car hit the woman while she was crossing the street.

The woman was lifted off the ground, hit the vehicle’s windshield, then fell and hit her head on the ground, according to APD. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Two-door

Sports car

Dark-colored

May have damaged windshield or recent repairs

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.