Man dies after motorcycle crashes into fence near Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died over the weekend after his bike crashed into a fence near the Circuit of the Americas in southeast Austin over the weekend.

The Austin Police Department says the crash happened on Sunday just after 9 p.m. in the 9500 block of Circuit of the Americas Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a motorcyclist who had crashed into a fence. The man, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene, APD said.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873.

