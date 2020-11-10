Austin police say alcohol may have been a factor in US 183 accident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alcohol may have played a role in a single-car accident on U.S. Highway 183 in October, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said it happened at 10:06 p.m. in the 3800 block of South U.S. Highway 183 on Oct. 30. That’s near Burleson Road and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in southeast Austin.

Initial findings show a silver Honda Accord driven by an unidentified white man was heading southbound in the inside lane when he lost control, left the road and hit a telephone pole, police said.

The car then caught on fire. A witness confirmed to police that no other cars were involved in the crash, according to APD.

The only occupant in the Honda, the man, was pronounced dead on scene at 10:19 p.m., police said. He’s still unidentified at this time, and his next of kin have not been alerted.

It is believed alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, APD reported. The accident is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.