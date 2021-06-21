35-year-old man killed in southeast Austin motorcycle crash

Southeast Austin Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a 35 year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Austin last week.

Austin Police Department reports Joseph Cable Barnes was at the corner of Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive at around 8:14 a.m. June 12. APD says the crash happened after Barnes, who was driving a motorcycle, ran a red light and collided with a Toyota Avalon.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-4424.

This is Austin’s 50th traffic crash of 2021. This time last year, there were 52 fatalities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Show Your Stripes

SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss