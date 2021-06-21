35-year-old man killed in southeast Austin motorcycle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a 35 year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Austin last week.

Austin Police Department reports Joseph Cable Barnes was at the corner of Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive at around 8:14 a.m. June 12. APD says the crash happened after Barnes, who was driving a motorcycle, ran a red light and collided with a Toyota Avalon.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-4424.

This is Austin’s 50th traffic crash of 2021. This time last year, there were 52 fatalities.