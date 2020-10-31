1 dead after reports of car catching fire in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after reports of a car on fire near U.S. Highway 183 Friday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said firefighters and police also responded to the scene at U.S. Highway 183 and Burleson Road just after 10 p.m. That’s near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in southeast Austin.

ATCEMS said reports were of a “fully-engulfed vehicle.” One person was pronounced dead on scene.

The agency said to expect heavy delays and closures in the area and to look out for investigators.

