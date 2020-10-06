Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died following a crash in southeast Austin Tuesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said another vehicle was also involved in the crash that happened in the 5900 block of East Stassney Lane around 5 p.m. That’s near Williamson Creek and Teri Road.

ATCEMS Medics on scene performed CPR on one patient before taking them to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with “critical, life-threatening injuries.”

Austin police later confirmed the male motorcyclist died at 6:16 p.m. at the hospital. Officers said he hit a parked car.

Expect traffic delays in the area.