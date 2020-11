AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several southbound lanes of Interstate 35 were shut down after a rollover crash Wednesday, according to Austin’s Transportation Department.

The crash was near I-35 and 32nd Street, the department said just after 11 a.m. The department tweeted at 11:32 a.m. that the crash had cleared.

Austin police added that the lower deck was also shut down at the Manor Road exit.

It was unclear if there were any injuries associated with the crash.