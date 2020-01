AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southbound Interstate 35 near Cesar Chavez Street in Austin reopened early Wednesday after an 18-wheeler and car collided, according to Austin police.

Traffic detoured to the frontage road, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted at 5:36 a.m. By 6:30 a.m. the road was clear.

Austin Police Department Watch Command said it does not know if there are any injuries and did not elaborate on the cause of the crash.